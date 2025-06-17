Juneau County, WI – South Central Alliance for Tobacco Prevention (SCA), in partnership with SAFE in Juneau County, invites the community to a powerful and inspiring event: the Juneau County Youth Photovoice Exhibit. The exhibit will be held on Monday, June 30th from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Oh! Arts, located at 215 E State St., Mauston.

The exhibit, titled “Through the Eyes of Our Youth,” showcases original photography from Juneau County youth. These powerful images reflect the unique perspectives of local youth, highlighting both what makes Juneau County a great place to live and areas they believe could improve.

“This is a rare opportunity to see our community through the creative lenses of its youngest members,” said Alysha Basel, Coalition Coordinator for SCA. “Their insights are powerful, and this exhibit gives them a voice in shaping the future of Juneau County.”

Attendees will also have the chance to contribute their own thoughts about the county’s strengths and needs, with a chance to win a $25 gas card for sharing feedback.

Light appetizers will be provided, and all are welcome to attend this free, family-friendly event.

For more information, please contact Alysha Basel at abasel@juneaucountywi.gov or 608-847-9373