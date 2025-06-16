On Saturday June 14, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department investigated a motorcycle crash that

occurred near Emplify St. Joseph’s Hospital in the City of Hillsboro.

On June 14, 2025, an Officer with the Hillsboro Police Department was conducting traffic enforcement

while parked in a stationary position near the Hillsboro Fire and EMS garage. At approximately 10:35

pm, the Officer observed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed entering the city limits. As the

motorcycle approached the squad car and entered the city limits, RADAR showed the motorcycle

travelling at 74 miles per hour. The motorcycle passed another motorist travelling westbound,

continuing at a high rate of speed towards the residential and business areas of the city. The Officer

activated their emergency lights and siren and began travelling towards the motorcycle, but ultimately

lost visual of the motorcycle as it passed through the 800-Block of Water Ave. The Officer continued

travelling westbound on Water Ave, ultimately locating a motorcycle that had crashed near the parking

lot of Emplify St. Joseph’s Hospital Emergency Room.

Upon locating the motorcycle, the Officer immediately located an unresponsive male party laying in the

parking lot, believed to be the operator. The Officer quickly retrieved Emergency Room personnel who

came to assist and immediately began life saving measures. The operator was subsequently transported

to Emplify Gundersen in La Crosse via medical helicopter with life threatening injuries.

Due to the nature of the crash, the Hillsboro Police Department requested assistance from the Vernon

County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.

This is an ongoing investigation. At this time, the name of the operator is being withheld due to the

seriousness of this crash. More information will be released at a later date.