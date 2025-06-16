Motorcycle Crash in Hillsboro
On Saturday June 14, 2025, the Hillsboro Police Department investigated a motorcycle crash that
occurred near Emplify St. Joseph’s Hospital in the City of Hillsboro.
On June 14, 2025, an Officer with the Hillsboro Police Department was conducting traffic enforcement
while parked in a stationary position near the Hillsboro Fire and EMS garage. At approximately 10:35
pm, the Officer observed a motorcycle travelling at a high rate of speed entering the city limits. As the
motorcycle approached the squad car and entered the city limits, RADAR showed the motorcycle
travelling at 74 miles per hour. The motorcycle passed another motorist travelling westbound,
continuing at a high rate of speed towards the residential and business areas of the city. The Officer
activated their emergency lights and siren and began travelling towards the motorcycle, but ultimately
lost visual of the motorcycle as it passed through the 800-Block of Water Ave. The Officer continued
travelling westbound on Water Ave, ultimately locating a motorcycle that had crashed near the parking
lot of Emplify St. Joseph’s Hospital Emergency Room.
Upon locating the motorcycle, the Officer immediately located an unresponsive male party laying in the
parking lot, believed to be the operator. The Officer quickly retrieved Emergency Room personnel who
came to assist and immediately began life saving measures. The operator was subsequently transported
to Emplify Gundersen in La Crosse via medical helicopter with life threatening injuries.
Due to the nature of the crash, the Hillsboro Police Department requested assistance from the Vernon
County Sheriff’s Office as well as the Wisconsin State Patrol Technical Reconstruction Unit.
This is an ongoing investigation. At this time, the name of the operator is being withheld due to the
seriousness of this crash. More information will be released at a later date.
