The Tomah 16U American Legion Baseball team won the Wilton regular season tournament going 3-1. Tomah fell in the opener 8-4 to Fond Du Lac but bounced back to hold off Black River Falls 10-9 in 9innings before holding off Adams-Friendship 5-2 to earn their rematch in the championship game vs Fond Du Lac. Tomah got great pitching from Brady Thompson to win the championship game 3-0. Thompson went 6 2/3innings giving up nothing on 5hits 4walks and 9strikeouts. Nate Hedricks came in to get the final our and earn the save. Hendricks also had an RBI double in the win. Teag Stevenson went 6×10 in the tournament with 3RBI’s while Grayson Steen went 5×10 with a pair of doubles in the tournament. New Lisbon’s Brady Barfnecht went 4×11 over the weekend. Tomah 16U improves to 4-1 on their season.