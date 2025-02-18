Denis S. Hadley, 64, of New Lisbon, passed away on February 15, 2025, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was born on December 28, 1960, in Winfield, Illinois, to Donald J. and DixieLee (Dewey) Hadley Sr.

A proud graduate of Wheaton North High School in 1980, Denis was deeply passionate about mechanics and problem-solving. His dedication to his craft led him to earn his Mercury Motors and Evinrude Technician Certification, and he became a well-respected figure in his field. Denis moved from Illinois to Wisconsin in 1984 when he started work for Castle Rock Marina before founding Hadley’s Lifts and Piers Service in 1994, an entrepreneurial venture that reflected his work ethic and love for what he did.

Denis was as dedicated to his profession as he was to embracing the thrill of life. An avid hunter and expert trap shooter, he spent countless hours reloading ammunition—an activity that highlighted his patience and meticulous attention to detail. His lifelong membership in the Camp Douglas Sportsman’s Club spoke volumes about his commitment to both the sporting world and the sense of camaraderie and friendly competition he cherished. Whether he was cruising in his side-by-side or gliding across the water in his boat, Denis found joy in every moment of movement. His adventurous spirit also led him to join the ATV Club, where he shared his passion for exploration and the great outdoors with like-minded adventurers.

Denis’s love of life was also evident in his spirit of service. In 1976, he earned the rank of Eagle Scout, demonstrating his leadership skills and deep commitment to his community. He was a man of integrity, known for his generosity and his knack for bringing people together.

He is survived by his devoted mother, DixieLee Hadley; his cherished daughter, Hillary (Michael) Gallup of Trempealeau, WI; his beloved granddaughters, Kylee and Taylor Gallup; and his siblings, Doyle (Dee) Hadley of Necedah, Darlene (Peter) Edwards-Sklarenko of Wheaton, IL, Dale (Kari) Hadley of Wheaton, IL, Donald (Nancy) Hadley Jr. of Necedah, and Darrell Hadley of South Haven, MI. He was preceded in death by his father, Donald.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2025, at 3:00 PM at Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon. A visitation will take place from 1:00 PM until the time of service. Father Peter Raj will preside. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.harefuneralhome.com