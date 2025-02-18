Carol Lynne Leopold, born June 23, 1944, Kendall, WI., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025 at SSM Health St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. Carol graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962 and also attended MITC in Milwaukee. She met and later married her husband Alan Leopold on September 7, 1963, at Fountain Lutheran Church. They worked together in Milwaukee until their marriage.

They moved to Rockford, IL where she was an active member and was on the Board of Education and taught Bible School at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepard. Later they moved back to Kendall. There she had her own ceramic shop. She sold Avon and was a Team Leader, and she also worked at Park Oasis Motel as front desk manager, Juneau County Title Company and John W. Schaefer Eye Clinic in Mauston. She also worked at Kohls in different positions. She was a member of the Chamber in New Lisbon and Mauston. All while serving at Fountain Lutheran Church as a Sunday School teacher, Bible School teacher, Superintendent of the Sunday School and on the Council as President, Vice President and Treasurer. She also held every position in her circle. She was Treasure of the La Crosse Area Synod WELCA, Vice President, President and Triennial Coordinator. She always loved her Church work.

Carol lost her husband in December of 2022 and her son Alan in January of 2023. She is survived by her daughter Leanne (Harry) Lutz of Baraboo, a daughter-in-law Beth of Baraboo, and a son Christopher (Christine) Leopold of New Lisbon. She is further survived by her grandchildren Jacob and Emily Lutz, Caron (Aaron) King, Jonathan (Alyssa) Leopold, Joseph Leopold, Emma Leopold and Nathan Leopold, her great grandchildren Mason, Myles and Madelyn King, Edward and Dawson Leopold and Oliver and Adrian Lutz. She is also survived by her sister Joan Hemenway of Beloit, her brothers James Johnson of Wisconsin Rapids and Larry Johnson of California and a very special cousin Judy (Carl) Ericson of Tomah, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents Jacob and Pearl Johnson, her sister Helen Ward, and brothers Robert Johnson and Edward Johnson of Kendall and two grandsons, Alan and Owen Leopold.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21, 2025 at 11:00 A.M. at Fountain Lutheran Church (W10815 Church Rd ) in Kendall. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at the church from 9:00A.M. until the time of service. Burial will take place in the Fountain Lutheran Cemetery. Chaplain Jonathan Tipton presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com