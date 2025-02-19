The Mauston lady Eagles traveled to Black River Falls for their 2nd win of the week as the took down the Tiger by a score of 69-41.

The girls continued with multiple players scoring and also had 4 scoring double figures in the win.

Bre Heller led the way with 15 points, 5 steals, 10 assists and a block, she was followed by Ella Franek with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block,

Ellie Pouille had 11 points, 3 assists and 8 rebounds and Kylie Heller had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.

They get a day of rest before hosting Wautoma Thursday night and then shift gears into Tournament mode which starts February 28th at home for the #3 seed Eagles

When they will host either Gale Ettrick Trempealeau or Altoona.