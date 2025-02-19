Mauston Girls Basketball Eases By Black River Falls
The Mauston lady Eagles traveled to Black River Falls for their 2nd win of the week as the took down the Tiger by a score of 69-41.
The girls continued with multiple players scoring and also had 4 scoring double figures in the win.
Bre Heller led the way with 15 points, 5 steals, 10 assists and a block, she was followed by Ella Franek with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and a block,
Ellie Pouille had 11 points, 3 assists and 8 rebounds and Kylie Heller had 10 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 1 steal and 1 block.
They get a day of rest before hosting Wautoma Thursday night and then shift gears into Tournament mode which starts February 28th at home for the #3 seed Eagles
When they will host either Gale Ettrick Trempealeau or Altoona.