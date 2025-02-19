The top ranked Royall Panther boys basketball team used a big 2nd half to get by #4 North Crawford 78-60 Tuesday night in a battle of top five boys teams. Royall trailed much of the first half but took the lead into halftime on a Carter Uppena midrange shot at the halftime buzzer. Royall road that momentum to pull away in the 2nd half of the game. Royall got a big game from Trey Wildes who finished with 22, Landon Lipke added 19points, Carter Uppena notched 14points, while Ben Crneckiy added 12points. Royall improves to 21-0 on their season while North Crawford drops to 18-2.