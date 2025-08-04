In Memory of Robert “Bob” Franke

February 24th, 1935 – July 29th, 2025

Robert “Bob” Franke age 90 of Mauston went to be with the Lord on July 29th 2025.

Bob was born at home in Mauston Wisconsin on February 24, 1935. The night before his birth, he was already helping his mother milk cows. He spent 20 years of his life in Bloom City, Wisconsin before returning to Mauston.

He passed away doing what he loved, visiting with friends in Mauston. Bob was known for his love of the Lord, the land and his friends and family. However, as we all know he never met a stranger that did not become a fiend. He lived each day with enthusiasm.

Bob was the only son of Arthur & Evelyn (Trachsel) Franke of Mauston. He was the little brother and best friend of his sister Glenadean (Glenny) Sonnenberg.

He was a long time Farmer, Gardener, Cattleman, Horse Trainer, Agriculturalist, Assesser, Forester, Historian, Custom Crop Harvester and a great storyteller. He lived life to the fullest.

Bob is preceded in death by his parents, sister and his beloved wife Beata (Zirk) Franke.

Survivors include his children, Kim & Chris Pufahl of Mauston, Joel &Myakhri Franke of Hillsboro, Jon& Carol Franke of Yuba, Jered Franke of Mauston, 11 grandchildren as listed… Keya Sleister, Atley Pufahl, Baxter and Rachel Pufahl, Twyla Pufahl, Natalie and Glen Edward Franke, Jered Franke Jr, Elsie Franke, Pearl Franke, Reed and Reece Franke. Also, 6 great grandchildren Everett, Abilene, Marvel Sleister, Mason, Mavis, Milo Pufahl.

\Visitation will be held Monday August 4th, 2025 @ Crandall’s Funeral Home of Mauston from 4-9.

There will be another visitation on August 5th, 2025 @ Mauston Methodist Church from 9-11 followed by a Funeral Service @ 11.

After the church service there will be a graveside service following @ Evergreen Cemetery south of Mauston

The family would like to invite all for a luncheon following the service from 12:30 to 3 and to share stories of Bob’s life.