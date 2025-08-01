Wonewoc-Center/Weston SilverWolves 8-Man Football Team

2024 Record: 1-7 (1-6 Ridge & Valley 8-Man Conference)

Head Coach: Jake McGlynn

Mike’s 2025 Projected Record 3-5 (2-5 Ridge & Valley 8-Man Conference)

Players to Watch: QB Jack Byrdy RB/LB Brady Westphal WR/LB Gavin Olson WR/DL Cam Thellefsen OL/DL Trevor Westphal

Team Preview: This will be the final run for the Wonewoc-Center/Weston Co-Op before Weston joins Ithaca in a co-op. The Silverwolves have a chance to be a .500 football team in my opinion this season. They have some talented skill players that could make a difference. Jack Byrdy (35-94-10-372 3tds) is back at quarterback with a season of experience. Brady Westphal (103-579 5tds rushing) is back at running back along with Gavin Olson (55-199 1TD Rushing) who could lead to a dynamic backfield. Cam Thellefsen (8-159 2tds receiving) adds size and athleticism to the receiving core. Trevor Westphal is a big kid on the interior for Wonewoc-Center/Weston co-op. Olson led the team in tackles a season ago while Thellefsen led the team in TFL’s. The Wolves will have to block for their talented skill players. If the blocking arrives this team could have a .500 or better season.

Key to Success: Blocking. In 8-man football you don’t need to find as many bodies up front but you still need a few to get the job done. The Silver-Wolves lost Logan Peterson and Reid Byrdy to graduation they were two of their stalwarts up front last year. If they can have some blockers up front their skill players have a chance to have a lot of success.

Game to watch: Week 5 Friday September 19th at Belmont

I have WC/W finishing at 3-5 on their season. Belmont is a winnable game and could put the Silver-Wolves at the .500 mark or better. This will be a pivotal game in the middle of their season.

Wonewoc-Center/Weston Silver-Wolves games on WRJC Radio: Week 1 Thursday August 21st North Crawford at Weston HS (NOW92.1FM & WRJC.com)

Next Preview: Ripon Tigers

Thanks to Wissports.net for statistics and player information.