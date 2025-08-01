Mauston To Host National Night Out at Fairgrounds
Join The Mauston Police Department Tuesday August 5th from 4pm-7pm at the Juneau County Fairgrounds for National Night Out! Come down, grab a bite to eat and a craft soda, check out first responder vehicles and gear, watch a fire department and k9 demo, and stay for ice cream! Meet local police and fire department personnel.
