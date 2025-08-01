On November 28, 2024, Sergeant Brandon Kuhn, Officer John Reigel, Officer Jayden Olson, Officer Ethan Pedersen, Officer Brad Hoffman, Detective Lieutenant Paul Sloan, Detective Brittnay Westpfahl, and Detective Lindsey Stoughtenger demonstrated exceptional teamwork and investigative skill during an attempted homicide case in the City of Tomah. Their coordinated efforts led to the immediate arrest of a suspect, and through continued determination and persistence, a second suspect was apprehended on January 6, 2025.

In recognition of their professionalism, attention to detail, and unwavering commitment to public safety, these officers have been awarded the Tomah Police Department’s Unit Citation Award.

Please join us in congratulating this outstanding group of dedicated men and women for their exemplary service to our community!

Unit Citation – awarded to a department member who is a member of a unit, team, or shift that, either as an individual or as a unit, perform(s) a highly creditable police accomplishment.