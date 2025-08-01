Update: The Deceased of this crash has been identified as 90 year old Robert L. Franke of the Mauston area.

At approximately 1:36pm on July 29th the Juneau County Communication Center received multiple 911 calls regarding and SUV vs semi traffic crash at the East State Street and North Union Street intersection in downtown Mauston. Dispatch advised responding units that the driver of the SUV was unresponsive.

Upon arrival, law enforcement observed the SUV had struck the side of a semi with full eastbound lane blockage. Numerous bystanders were attempting to assist the driver and sole occupant of the SUV. The driver of the semi was not injured. Law enforcement from the Mauston Police Department and Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, along with Mauston Ambulance and Mauston Fire rendered aid to the driver. Ultimately, the driver of the SUV, and adult male, was pronounced deceased by the Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office. There was a partial road closure for approximately three hours while the crash was being investigated.

The Mauston Police Department was assisted by the following agencies: Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Mauston Ambulance, Mauston Fire Department, Juneau County Medical Examiner’s Office, Mauston Public Works, GundersenAIR, and Northside Mobil.