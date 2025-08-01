Gary George Ernsting age 79 of Mauston, known to many as “Big Red”, “Russell” and “Turkey” passed away peacefully on July 27, 2025, at his home in Mauston, Wisconsin. Born on Independence Day in 1946, in Elgin, Illinois, Gary’s life was a testament to the enduring spirit of hard work, dedication, and love for his family and community.



Gary’s early years were spent in Elgin, where he attended Dundee Crown High School in Carpentersville, Illinois. After graduation, he would later meet and marry Janet Lortie on July 4,1970. To this union they had two daughters; Lisa and Amy. His strong work ethic took him to working as a department manager for Eagle Foods grocery store until 1994. His entrepreneurial spirit then led him to establish GE Landscaping, a venture that reflected his love for the outdoors and his green thumb.



The journey of his career later took him to the Forge Company in Spring Grove, Illinois, where he continued to apply his skills and industrious nature.

Eventually, Gary and Janet separated, leading Gary’s path back to Mauston, Wisconsin, where he purchased his parents’ house and transitioned into a role as a custodian for the Mauston School system. His dedication to his work was matched only by his devotion to the water.



Gary’s interests extended beyond his professional endeavors. He was an avid outdoorsman, with a passion for fishing and hunting that was only surpassed by his love for “more fishing.” Wherever his travels lead him, his rod and reel were at his side ready to hit the next waterway that came along his path. His enthusiasm for the sport was contagious, and he spent countless hours by the water, always eager to cast a line and enjoy nature’s tranquility. Gary was also a long time member of the winter wanderers snowmobile club.



Family was the cornerstone of Gary’s life. He is survived by his loving daughters, Lisa Redfern of Greenwood, Wisconsin, and Amy Larson Bianchi (Joseph Bianchi) of Wonderlake, Illinois. His former spouse, Janet Lortie of McHenry, Illinois, also remembers him fondly. Gary’s siblings, Kent (Janice) Ernsting of Gloucester, Virginia, Cynthia (Steve) Orsen of Mauston, Wisconsin, and Karen (Jeff) Reynolds of Foster City, Michigan, will miss his presence dearly.



Gary’s legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren: Brandon Redfern of Cadott, Wisconsin; Ashley (Alex) Linkert of Cottage Grove, Minnesota; Melissa Ernsting of Wonderlake, Illinois; Mitchel Redfern of Mauston, Wisconsin; Mason Gureczny, Taylor Gureczny, and Brooklyn Gureczny, all of Wonderlake, Illinois. He was also a proud great-grandfather to four great-grandchildren. His numerous nieces and nephews will carry with them the memories and lessons learned from their beloved uncle.



Gary’s life was a beautiful patchwork of fishing, gardening, and canning. He loved all the moments spent with those he cherished and his faithful companion until the end little Elmer his dog. We can’t forget all his many trips he would take to Canada with his cousin Ed Dollar and family and many friends.





His memory will be held in the hearts of all who knew him as a symbol of a true fisherman, perseverance, and the joy found in life’s simple pleasures.

Gary’s story is one of a life well-lived, and while he will be deeply missed by all who knew him, his spirit will continue to inspire and guide his family and friends.





He is proceeded in death by both his parents Elmer and Elaine (Fish) Ernsting and his little brother David Ernsting.

A Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday, August 5th, 2025, from 10:00 A.M. until 12:00 P.M. at the Hare Funeral Home (217 W. Pearl St.) in New Lisbon, WI. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com