Jean E. (Birch) Kissinger, age 84, of Arkdale, Wisconsin passed away on Friday, July 25, 2025, surrounded by her family under the loving and heartfelt care of the medical staff of Wisconsin Rapids Riverview Hospital. Born on September 15, 1940, to the late William and Ethel (MacDonald) Birch in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Jean graduated from Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School with the class of 1958. With the union of her first marriage, she had three children, Sue, Cindy and Jerry. Jean raised her children, as a single mother. She worked for Pewaukee Stark Candy Company, Waukesha County Health Department, then worked many years for Waukesha County Human Services until retiring in 1995. On April 15, 1989 she married a long time friend, Bob Kissinger, who became the love of her life. They were married and resided in the City of Waukesha then moved permanently to the weekend/vacation lake home in the Town of Rome. After retirement their final move was to Arkdale.

Following Jean’s retirement she volunteered her time reading to young children in the local elementary school. She loved children and always wanted to work in an orphanage. She also volunteered her time with the Department of Aging of Adams County and in her earlier years she enjoyed and taught line dancing with her husband Bob. A few of her favorite hobbies were her daily devotions, praying for her family and friends, quilting, Tai Shi, gathering at the town hall for a weekly game of bunco, or creating a new community involved activity, jumping on the four wheeler or golf cart for a ride in the woods. Jean was an avid reader, exchanging books with family members. In her earlier years she hunted deer alongside Bob, which later developed into happily hosting the hunters year after year. Most of all, she loved spending time with or having family around. She especially loved Christmas time when we would all gather together. If you couldn’t make it, she would make her way to you. She was very involved with her family with daily and weekly calls or text messages, not missing what was going on in their lives. She was so proud of each and every one of them. If she couldn’t be at a ball game or activity, she was online watching. If there was something going on in the family, she would do her best to get there.

She was a member of Lake Area Christian Fellowship in the Town of Rome and had recently returned to her faith as a Catholic at Sacred Heart Church in Nekoosa. Jean will be lovingly remembered by her family and friends as a kind, strong, giving person who was always there for you, ready to listen. She had a strong faith in God. She continually amazed her loved ones.

Jean is survived by her children: Sue Smaaland, Cindy (Kurt) Knutson, Jerry (Rachel) Hoeppner, Chad Kissinger, Todd Kissinger, grandchildren: Billy (Joanna) O’Malley, Donny (Natalie) O’Malley, Bryan O’Malley, Dan (Jenny) Knutson, Jenessa (Matt) Eales, Nicki Hoepner, Jessica Hoeppner, Alex Thomas (fiance’ Lizzy Leidel), Brooke Thomas, Ashlynn Hoeppner, Codey (Ashley) Kissinger, Sheena Kissinger, 11 great grandchildren, sister MaryJo Kaatz, brother-in-law George Balles, sister-in-laws: Lorie Birch and Karen (Mark) Holzwordt, many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Bob Kissinger, sister Catherine Balles, brother Chuck Birch, brother-in-law Del Kaatz and son-in-law Terry Smaaland.

Celebration of Life to be held on September 13, 2025 at the Monroe Township Townhall, 981 County Rd Z, Arkdale, WI 54613 at 11:00 a.m., officiated by Reverend Sue Smaaland.

