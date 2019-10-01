Marlene Hazel (Davis) Fish, passed away peacefully on October 15, 2024, in New Lisbon, Wisconsin, at the age of 88. Born on August 27, 1936, to Ruby (Rhinehart) and Gladyn Davis, Marlene spent her formative years surrounded by the warmth of a close-knit family. Her life was a testament to love, service, and joy, which she shared generously with everyone she encountered.

Marlene was a proud graduate of New Lisbon High School, class of 1954, having attended various schools including three years at Wonewoc High School.

United in marriage to Bob Fish July 27, 1956, Marlene’s primary commitment was always to family, spending many years at home with her girls nurturing their growth and independence with genuine love and compassion.

Marlene’s dedication and adaptability led to her working in a variety of positions starting out as a telephone operator which allowed for a few clandestine conversations with Bob who was then away serving in the army. Marlene also took temporary/ part-time positions at various businesses including New Lisbon’s own department store; Skogmos, the local newspaper and the New Lisbon Chamber of Commerce.

Most notably however was Marlene’s welcoming presence at the family business, Andy’s Service Station, which she and Bob ran together for 30 years, until their retirement in 2003. Bob and Marlene’s partnership at work and at play was the kind of love story that makes you believe in happily ever after!

Family was the cornerstone of Marlene’s life whose nurturing spirit extended far beyond her immediate household. She was preceded in death by her beloved, Robert Fish, her parents Ruby and Gladyn Davis, her infant sister, Irene, brothers Joe and Jim Davis, and brother-in-law Joe Ruland. Her legacy lives on through her sister Loraine (Buzz) Rose, her sisters-in-law Donna Davis, Barb Davis, and Betty (Fish) Ruland (Alan Gerds, S.O.) As well as through her treasured and lovingly appreciative daughters; Susan (John) Rattunde, and Teresa Fish (Jeff Peters, S.O.). She was adored by grandchildren John Duray, Jessica (Noah) Rous Crosby, Kris (Ann) Parker, and Kasey (Ryan) Wilson. Her cherished great-grandchildren include Gwyn, Collin, Amara, Adylyn, Noelle, Kohen, and Hazel. She deeply touched the lives of many special nieces, nephews, and cousins as well.

Marlene’s faith was a guiding light throughout her life. Her involvement in church and community organizations reflected her commitment to faith and fellowship. She was a beacon of support and spirituality within her community, always ready to lend a hand or offer a prayer. Her presence will be deeply missed by her church family, where she was not only a member but a friend to all.

With a passion for music, Marlene’s love for singing and dancing was infectious, bringing joy to countless gatherings. Her hobbies also included gardening, crafting, camping, and travel. Marlene embraced every opportunity to spend time with family and friends with a game of cards a party, or big family picnic. Her love for life was evident in her every action, and her song for every moment will resonate in the hearts of those who knew her for years and years to come.

Marlene will be remembered as a loving, friendly, and faith-filled woman. Her warm smile and generous spirit were her trademarks, and her ability to make everyone feel welcome was unparalleled. Marlene’s life was a beautiful symphony of love, kindness, and unwavering faith, and her memory will continue to inspire those who were blessed to know her.

A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered. Marlene Hazel Fish was a beacon of love and joy, and her legacy will continue to flourish in the lives of her family and the countless others she touched. As we bid farewell to Marlene, we celebrate the remarkable woman she was and the indelible mark she has left on our world.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 12:00P.M. at Bethany Lutheran Church (618 W. River St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Friday at Bethany Lutheran Church from 10:00A.M. until the time of service. Rev. Lucy Hardie presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com