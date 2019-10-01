Jon Wilson lost his medical battles on October 19, 2024 at the age of 87.

Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 10:30 a.m. at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate. Burial with full military honors will follow in the Bayview Cemetery, Necedah, WI. Family and friends are invited for visitation Tuesday, October 22, 2024, at Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah, WI from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Visitation will also be held Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church; a lunch will follow the service, prior to interment. The Torkelson Funeral Home in Necedah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.