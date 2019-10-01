Jason Harry Hays, age 47, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 13, 2024 at his home.

Jason was born February 30, 1977 to Harry and Sally (Strom) Hays in Marshfield, Wisconsin. He graduated from Adams-Friendship High School. Jason worked at Hays farm during high school and for most of his adult life. He also worked as a cook at various restaurants, the Town of Monroe Center, and for charity retail. Jason had a passion for food – he loved cooking and eating. He was a gentle soul and was known for his big bear hugs. Whenever someone needed a helping hand, he would be there for them.

Jason also believed in the hope of salvation through Jesus Christ and that all who believe in Him will be saved.

Jason will be greatly missed by his family including his step-mother, Gloria Hays; sisters: Sarah Virnig and Kathy (Fred) Brechlin; brother, Ron (Terry) Hays; step-brothers: Robin (Sheila) Fell and Joe (Brenda) Fell; step-sister, Rhonda (Tom) Kops; nieces and nephews: Matthew (Ashley) Virnig, Kristina (Roger) Curtis, Amber (Anthony) Ricca, Ashly Brechlin, Anthony (Katie) Hays, Chelsea (Phil) Vandever, and Clifford (Kelly) Hays; step-nieces and step-nephews: Zac and Alec and their families . He is further survived by an uncle, an aunt, cousins, other relatives and friends.

Jason was preceded in death by his father, Harry Hays; mother, Sally Strom; and step-sister, Sandra Fell.

Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 8th, 2024 at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin. Pastor Richard Thompson will officiate. Interment will be at the Monroe Center Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, November 8th from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.