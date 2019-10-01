Local Prep Football Scores from Friday October 18th
Royall 38 Cashton 17 (Royall Clinches playoff spot Jackson Bender 3rushing touchdowns and Kickoff return for Touchdown for Royall)
Ithaca 48 New Lisbon 6
Bangor 34 Hillsboro 14
Brookwood 26 Necedah 6
Wautoma 49 Ripon 35
Waupun 37 Mauston 0
Wisconsin Dells 26 Nekoosa 16
Berlin 42 Adams-Friendship 0
Onalaska 38 Tomah 22
Reedsburg 35 Holmen 21 (Reedsburg claims 5 way share of Mississippi Valley Conference)
North Crawford 44 Wonewoc-Center/Weston 0
