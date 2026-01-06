Robin Luke Fell, age 60, of Friendship, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 2, 2026, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin, with Pastor Terri Skildum officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Mt. Repose Cemetery in Friendship at a later date.

Robin was born on January 20, 1965, in Madison, Wisconsin. He grew up in Oregon, Wisconsin, and moved with his family to Adams County in 1969, where he spent the remainder of his life. From a young age, Robin was known for his strong work ethic and dedication. As a teenager, he held several jobs, including running a bait shop at Herb’s Standard Station and working at Wallendahl Supply. He later worked for Scott’s Construction and other road construction companies.

Robin spent over 20 years working for Premo Construction and most recently worked for Fenner’s Excavating Company for the past four years. He took great pride in his work and genuinely enjoyed going to work each day.

Robin was a board member of the Sand County Turkey Talkers. He was also a dedicated public servant. At the age of 17, under the encouragement and guidance of Tom Robertson, he joined the Adams Volunteer Fire Department, where he served his community faithfully for over 10 years.

Robin enjoyed camping with his family and friends, and was always happy to lend a helping hand to anyone that needed help.

Robin is survived by the love of his life, Sheila Smedbron; his mother, Gloria Hays; his brother, Joel (Brenda) Fell; his sister, Rhonda (Thomas) Kops; his step-brother, Ronald (Terry) Hays; his step-sisters, Sarah Vernig and Kathy (Fred) Brechlin; and a very special aunt, Lisa (Dale) Moller. He is further survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and his beloved dog and constant companion, Pearl.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Fell; his sister, Sandra; his step-father, Harry Hays; his step-brother, Jason Hays; and his grandparents.

Memorials in Robin’s memory may be directed to the family.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences and further information may be found at www.roseberrys.com