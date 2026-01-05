Girls Basketball

Mauston 66 Tomah 27

Melrose-Mindoro 60 Cashton 51

Wauzeka-Steuben 53 Brookwood 44

Wisconsin Dells 74 Altoona 41

Alma-Center Lincoln 65 New Lisbon 49 (Keira Wilkinson 16points to lead the Rockets)

Boys Scores

Tomah 82 Mauston 61 (Jase Navis 22points to lead Mauston)

Baraboo 80 Reedsburg 69

Kickapoo 67 Royall 50

Melrose-Mindoro 68 Cashton 55

Amherst 49 Westfield 47

Boys Hockey

RWD/Mauston 8 Stoughton 2

Girls Hockey

Badger Lightning 7 Medford 1

Tomah/BRF 1 St. Croix Valley 0