Local Prep Scores from Over the Weekend
Girls Basketball
Mauston 66 Tomah 27
Melrose-Mindoro 60 Cashton 51
Wauzeka-Steuben 53 Brookwood 44
Wisconsin Dells 74 Altoona 41
Alma-Center Lincoln 65 New Lisbon 49 (Keira Wilkinson 16points to lead the Rockets)
Boys Scores
Tomah 82 Mauston 61 (Jase Navis 22points to lead Mauston)
Baraboo 80 Reedsburg 69
Kickapoo 67 Royall 50
Melrose-Mindoro 68 Cashton 55
Amherst 49 Westfield 47
Boys Hockey
RWD/Mauston 8 Stoughton 2
Girls Hockey
Badger Lightning 7 Medford 1
Tomah/BRF 1 St. Croix Valley 0
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on January 5, 2026 at 11:58 AM, and is filed under Sports. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.