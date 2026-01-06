Mile Bluff Medical Center is excited to announce the arrival of its first baby of 2026! Harper Marie was born on New Year’s Day, January 1, at 4:28 a.m., weighing 5 pounds, 12 ounces, and measuring 18.25 inches long. Proud parents Hailie Voltz and Austin Granger are delighted to welcome Harper into the world.

Throughout the pregnancy, Hailie was supported by certified nurse midwife Lyn Wedyke. During delivery, both Lyn and Dr. Allegra Ponshock provided care and support alongside the dedicated team at Mile Bluff’s Birthing Center.

As Mile Bluff’s first baby of the year, Harper received a special welcome package that included a $50 VISA gift card from Mile Bluff Medical Center, a $25 savings account from Bank of Mauston, a gift certificate for her first prescription from Mile Bluff Pharmacy, and a one-year subscription to the Juneau County Star-Times.

Congratulations to Hailie and Austin on the birth of their beautiful daughter, Harper!