Hillsboro Man Arrested for Domestic Violence
Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of James Ray
Smallwood, age 37, of rural Hillsboro, WI.
On Saturday morning, January 3rd , 2026, at approximately 12:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911
Dispatch Center received a report of domestic violence at a residence on State Highway 33, rural
Hillsboro, WI, in the Town of Hillsboro.
The suspect left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was later located by an officer with the
Hillsboro Police Department, in the City of Hillsboro. The suspect, identi?ed as James Ray
Smallwood Sr., age 37, of rural Hillsboro, was taken into custody, and booked for:
1) § 940.19(1) – Battery
2) § 947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct
3) § 940.235(1) – Strangulation and Suffocation
4) § 943.01(1) – Criminal Damage to Property
5) § 946.49(1)(a) – Bail Jumping–Misdemeanor
6) § 946.41(1) – Resisting or Obstructing an Officer
7) § 346.63(1)(b) – Operating with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration
Smallwood appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Monday, January 5th, at 11:00 AM, and
bond was set at $500.00 Cash. He is due back in court on January 7th, at 10:00 AM.
Smallwood is also facing charges of Operating While Revoked and Ignition Interlock Device
Tampering/Failure to Install/Violate Court Order. These charges were ?led on August 5th, 2025,
and Smallwood signed a $1,000.00 Signature Bond on the same day.
A charge is merely an accusation. James Smallwood is presumed innocent unless and until
proven guilty in court.
In addition to assistance from Hillsboro and Viroqua Police, Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank
the Juneau, Monroe, Richland, and Sauk County Sheriff’s Offices for alerting their teams of the
incident. Thanks to the 911 dispatchers’ effective communication with officers and deputies in
the ?eld, this incident was resolved expeditiously.
I am grateful that our team is very well trained to investigate incidents of domestic violence.
Support from Vernon County End Abuse Response Team (HEART) volunteers is available to all
victims once the scene is rendered safe. Follow-up is provided by the Vernon County Domestic
Abuse Project Coordinator with further victim assistance from the District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation continues
