Vernon County Sheriff Roy Torgerson reports the arrest of James Ray

Smallwood, age 37, of rural Hillsboro, WI.

On Saturday morning, January 3 rd , 2026, at approximately 12:30 AM, the Sheriff’s Office 911

Dispatch Center received a report of domestic violence at a residence on State Highway 33, rural

Hillsboro, WI, in the Town of Hillsboro.

The suspect left the scene prior to officers’ arrival but was later located by an officer with the

Hillsboro Police Department, in the City of Hillsboro. The suspect, identi?ed as James Ray

Smallwood Sr ., age 37, of rural Hillsboro, was taken into custody, and booked for:

1) § 940.19(1) – Battery

2) § 947.01(1) – Disorderly Conduct

3) § 940.235(1) – Strangulation and Suffocation

4) § 943.01(1) – Criminal Damage to Property

5) § 946.49(1)(a) – Bail Jumping – Misdemeanor

6) § 946.41(1) – Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

7) § 346.63(1)(b) – Operating with Prohibited Alcohol Concentration

Smallwood appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court on Monday, January 5 th , at 11:00 AM, and

bond was set at $500.00 Cash. He is due back in court on January 7 th , at 10:00 AM.

Smallwood is also facing charges of Operating While Revoked and Ignition Interlock Device

Tampering/Failure to Install/Violate Court Order. These charges were ?led on August 5 th , 2025,

and Smallwood signed a $1,000.00 Signa ture Bond on the same day.

A charge is m ere ly an accusation. James Smallwood is presumed innocent unless and until

prove n guilty in court.

In addition to assistance from Hillsboro and Viroqua Police, Sheriff Torgerson would like to thank

the Juneau, Monroe, Richland, and Sauk County Sheriff’s Offices for alerting their teams of the

incident. Thanks to the 911 dispatchers’ effective communication with officers and deputies in

the ?eld, this incident was resolved expeditiousl y .

I am grateful that our team is very well trained to investigate incidents of domestic violence.

Support from Vernon County End Abuse Response Team (HEART) volunteers is available to all

victims once the scene is rendered safe. Follow-up is provided by the Vernon County Domestic

Abuse Project Coordinator with further victim assistance from the District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation continues