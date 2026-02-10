Phyllis B. Edgerton 1944-2026

Phyllis Edgerton (née O’Dell), 81, of Oak Creek, Wisconsin, died peacefully at her residence with family by her side on February 6, 2026.

She was born in Necedah, Wisconsin on September 18, 1944 to Percy and Ruby (Blake) O’Dell. She was the second youngest of seventeen children and the youngest daughter of a large and close-knit family, an upbringing that shaped her lifelong devotion to family.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Lynn Edgerton, her parents and siblings. She is survived by her children Deborah (Mike) Nichols, Brian (Mary) Edgerton, Charles Edgerton and Shelley Brandt. Her grandchildren Christopher Edgerton, Shane Winder, Amara Brandt, Amelia Lutz, Abigail Lutz, Sara Hopper, Nathan Rose, Kade Ross, Mary Jane Hopper, Jesse Bendel, Dalton Bendel, Kasen Edgerton, Karey Edgerton, Kallan Edgerton, and several great-grandchildren.

A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date; details will be shared with family and friends.