Mauston, WI
Juneau County Authorities Looking for Help in Possible Truck Theft
The Juneau County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help regarding an incident that occurred in Lisbon Township on 02/01/2026.
We are looking for any information about a 2000–2006 white Chevy truck that picked up and took another white Chevy truck from the area.
The second truck has been entered as stolen at this time.
If you have any leads or know who might own or have been driving this vehicle, or have information about the stolen vehicle, please contact Deputy Bader at 608-847-5649 and reference Case #26J002777.
Your assistance could make a big difference—thank you for helping keep our community safe!
