Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/9
Boys Basketball
Fort Atkinson 60 Reedsburg 39
Berlin 60 Adams-Friendship 50
Bangor 99 Black River Falls 70
Sheboygan South 83 Ripon 51
Tomah 80 Viroqua 55
Wonewoc-Center 79 Pittsville 35
De Soto 67 Brookwood 47
Kickapoo 85 Weston 55
Girls
Berlin 49 Marion/Tigerton 42
River Valley 81 New Lisbon 49
Westfield 65 Tomah 54
This entry was posted by WRJC WebMaster on February 10, 2026 at 1:33 PM, and is filed under Local News. Follow any responses to this post through RSS 2.0.
Both comments and pings are currently closed.