Our loving and joyful Steven Joseph Connor, 64, of New Lisbon passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, March 25, 2025, surrounded by his devoted wife Loretta and their five children; Kami, Michael, Renee, Stephanie and Sami.



Steven was born on June 28, 1960, to Myles and Joanie(Schumann) Connor. He attended Hustler Community School in his early years, followed by New Lisbon Schools, where he graduated from high school in 1978. On August 21, 1982, he was united in marriage to the love of his life, Loretta Bailey.



Steve wore many hats throughout his life, but he was best known in the community as a hardworking farmer, a beloved bus driver for New Lisbon Schools and sports teams, and a dedicated PCT at Sand Ridge. When diagnosed with cancer, Steve retired and spent the last three years enjoying what mattered most—time with his wife, children, and grandchildren.



He found joy in the simple things: logging firewood, listening to the backyard waterfall, and feeding the birds year-round. Steven had a quiet reverence for the beauty of God’s creation and never missed a chance to pause and appreciate it. Even in his final days, he kept his signature big smile and a light-hearted spirit, often cracking jokes with loved ones. Most of all, he continued to express profound gratitude for each day, often saying what a truly blessed man he was and that he has lived a blessed life.

Steve was a jack of all trades—a handyman in every sense. He believed in fixing things, not replacing them. His greatest ambition was to love his family well and to reach Heaven. He succeeded.



He is survived by his loving wife of 42 years, Loretta (Bailey); his children, Kami (Paul) Hansen of Cottage Grove, WI; Michael (Anna) of Vienna, Austria; Renee (Jay) Woinarowicz of Apache Junction, AZ; Stephanie (Dan) Couey of New Glarus, WI; and Sami Connor of New Lisbon, WI; as well as his cherished grandchildren; Hunter, Riley, Dylan, Ellie, Connor, Jack, Sarah, Aaron, Myles, Chloe, and baby to be; his siblings: Gigi (Scott) Rysdahl, Dave (Susan) Connor, Steve (Loretta) Connor, and Geralyn (Paul) Klinkner; his brothers-in-law Larry Mueller and Don Hemmersbach.

He was preceded in death by his parents Myles and Joan, his siblings Kaye (Connor) Hemmersbach, Mary (Connor) Mueller, his mother and father-in-law Raymond and Joan Bailey and brother-in-law, Kenneth Bailey.

A visitation will take place from 4pm-7pm on Monday, March 31st at Saint James Catholic Church in Camp Douglas, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 1st, at 10:30 a.m. with a private family burial taking place at St. James Catholic cemetery on a later date. Fr. Peter Raj Mariasamy presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com



In leu of flowers, send firewood (Just kidding–though he’d have appreciated it). Charitable donations are welcome and will be thoughtfully directed toward causes and opportunities that were close to Dad’s heart.



“A man is truly blessed when he finds joy in the simple things, love in his heart, and gratitude in his soul.” — Unknown