The New Lisbon Rockets softball team started their season off with a thrilling 19-18 come from behind victory over Loyal/Greenwood. New Lisbon trailed 18-11 going into the final inning but erupted for 8 runs capped off by a walk of single by Olivia Bunker to complete the comeback. Bunker was 4-6 in the game with 3runs and 3 RBIs. Janiah Pfaff went 3-4 with a triple 4runs scored and 2RBIs, while senior Arria Raese went 3-5 with 3RBIs and a double. Raese also picked up the win inside the circle. New Lisbon begins their season 1-0.