Burton W. “Burt” Langendorf, age 84 of Mauston, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2025, at the House of the Dove in Marshfield, Wisconsin. Burton was the son of Henry and Harriet (Preston) Langendorf and was born on May 26, 1940, in Mauston, Wisconsin. Burt was a man whose life was defined by love, faith, and an exceptional talent in woodworking and construction.

Burt grew up in the small town of Mauston, where he graduated from Mauston High School in 1958. After graduation, he briefly moved to Kenosha for work, but the call of his hometown brought him back, where he began his lifelong passion for construction and farming. It was during this time that Burt met the love of his life, Helen M. Moore. The couple united in marriage on May 8, 1965, at the United Methodist Church in Madison, Wisconsin, embarking on a journey that would last 60 years.

Professionally, Burt first honed his skills working for Paul Retzlof in construction. His dedication and craftsmanship allowed him to work on the family farm for two decades while simultaneously building a reputation in the construction industry. In 1972, Burt’s entrepreneurial spirit led him to establish Langendorf Construction, a residential construction company renowned for its custom cabinets and exquisite stonework for fireplaces. Burt’s work was not just a means to an end but a form of artistry, earning him a place in the Master’s Craftsman Organization. Through this association, he generously donated his time and skills to the construction and renovation of churches, leaving behind a legacy of service and dedication to his community.

Burt’s talents extended beyond his professional life into his personal interests. He was an active member of the First Baptist Church in New Lisbon, where he deepened his faith and formed lasting friendships. After retiring in 2005, Burt discovered a new passion for golf, which he enjoyed playing with his grandson Ryan. He also found solace in the tranquility of hunting, the patience of fishing, and the wisdom found in studying the Bible.

Those who knew Burt will remember him as a loving, faith-filled, and handy individual. He had the gift of creating beautiful things with his hands, whether it was a piece of furniture for his home or a toy for his grandchildren. His handiwork was not just an expression of his skill but also of his heart, as each piece he created was infused with love and care.

Burt is survived by his devoted wife, Helen of Mauston; his loving children, Diana (Peter) Day of Stitzer, James (Shell Lee) Langendorf of Mauston, and Burton Langendorf of New Lisbon; his sister, Arlene (Chuck) Frankie of Alaska; his cherished grandchildren, Katie Kunz, Courtney (Adam) Buchmeier, Hannah (Zach) Martin, Caroline (Brad) Jones, and Ryan (Cali) Langendorf, step grandchildren Erica, Paul and Mychal Hainz; and his adored great-grandchildren, Caleb, Aubrie, Lydia, Elli, Lane, and Luke. Each family member carries forward a piece of Burt’s legacy in their lives. He was preceded in death by his parents, an infant son Mat, a daughter-in-law Julie Langendorf, his sisters, Phyllis and Jean, a brother Norman and a brother-in-law Paul.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 29th, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church (525 S. Washington St) in New Lisbon. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Mauston. Rev. James Appel presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com