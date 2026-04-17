Charles (Charlie, Chuck) Dee Clark, 88 Mauston, Wisconsin, passed away April 11, 2026, at UW Hospital in Madison after a fall at his home.

He was born August 2, 1937, to Opal (Hansen) and Carl Clark in Conway, Missouri. He joined the Army right out of high school in 1955. He served during the Korean, Vietnam, and Desert Storm conflicts, retiring in 1994. Soon after enlisting, Charlie was sent to Fort Mc Coy. When stepped off the train in Elroy, WI he met the love of his life, Dorothy Smith. They were married on December 5,1959. They were an inseparable pair who traveled and collected during their 63 years together. Charlie made lifelong friends at various jobs he held, and places he visited. He was very proud of his law enforcement career, serving in the Mauston Police department, and as a Juneau County sheriff’s deputy for more than 8 years.





Charlie had a love that he couldn’t resistfor almost anything with a motor: boats, motorcycles, cars, trucks, tractors, RVs-anything but airplanes. He enjoyed spending time with friends and family-hours could disappear easily while sharing time with him fishing, traveling, gambling, sitting with him or talking on the phone. He was a man who lived his life just as he wanted, until losing Dorothy in 2023. Though filled with deep sadness, he kept on the move every day, in rain, snow or sunshine.

Charles is survived by his loving family, sister Virginia (Donald) Howerton, his brother David (Beverly) Clark, nieces, nephews and God children. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother Junior, an infant brother Robert, a cherished pet, Cissiee, and his bride, Dorothy.

A funeral honoring Charles will be held Monday, April 20, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston 517 Grayside Avenue in Mauston, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. utntil time of service. Interment with military honors will be at the Mauston Cemetery.