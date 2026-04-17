June Louise Herrmann, 102, of Mauston, Wisconsin, died at Fairview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mauston on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, and is now with her Lord.

June was born on November 6, 1923 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to Henry and Louise (Behling) Westerman. She was confirmed on March 21, 1937, and graduated from Rufus King High School in one of its early graduating classes. She married Reverend Max Herrmann, a graduate of the Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary, on June 22, 1947, and supported his ministry as a pastor’s wife in Bison, South Dakota; Kendall, Wisconsin; Manitowoc, Wisconsin; and Mauston, Wisconsin. She loved serving the Lord by enhancing the service with organ music to accompany the Gospel message. She was also highly regarded as a legal secretary, working for many years in the Mauston law firm of Vieth & Feldman. She excelled at many needle crafts and especially valued the hours she spent with a circle of skilled knitters from the Mauston area.

She is survived by her daughter Kathleen (William Gresens) of La Crosse, WI: three grandchildren: Elizabeth (Thomas) Teegan of Holmen, WI, and their children, Tommy and Jack; Nicholas (Jill) Gresens of Rochester, NY, and their son, Connor; and Joseph (Anjali) Gresens of Norfolk, VA.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Max, and her son James.

Funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 21, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Mauston, where friends may call from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Fair View Home, who gave June such loving care in the last months of her life.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Mauston; St. Luke Lutheran Church, New Lisbon WI; or to the James B. Herrmann Memorial Scholarship Fund at Martin Luther College, New Ulm, MN.