Marian M. Belcher, 87, of Camp Douglas, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at her home with her beloved dog, Toby, by her side.

She was born on July 12, 1938, to Melvin and Agnes (Garske) Hoffman in the Town of Oakdale, Wisconsin. Marian was a proud member of the Tomah Senior High School class of 1956. On June 20, 1959, she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Kenneth Belcher, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church.

Following their marriage, Marian and Ken made their home on the Hoffman family farm in the Town of Oakdale, where they raised their children. Marian also served her community working for the City of Tomah Water Department as a bookkeeper, and then as Clerk for the Town of Oakdale for many years. She cherished time spent camping with her family on weekends and enjoyed traveling with Ken to many national destinations including Branson, Florida, and Nova Scotia.

Marian was a gifted baker, and her family will always remember her famous apple goody and peach meringue pie. She was a lifelong member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and an active member of the PCCW, where she often shared her delicious treats with others.

An elegant woman, Marian was known for her kindness, caring nature, and wonderful sense of humor. Her laughter was often said to be the glue that held her and Ken’s marriage together. Marian will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, John (Sheila) Belcher, Pamela Reynolds, Kathryn (Bill) Kobleska, James (Tracey) Belcher, Steven (Tami) Belcher, and Scott (Chris) Belcher; grandchildren, Melissa (Andrew) Strait, Kristin (Jason) Dulinsky, Amanda (Tim) Johnson, Jake Reynolds, Katelyn Schendel, Tangie Schendel, Billy (Krista) Kobleska, Nicole (Hannes) Steig, Derek (Katelyn) Belcher, Nathan Twinde, Roger (Jessica) Belcher, Sara (Mike) Halwix, Josh (Sydney) Connor, Kevin (Peyton) Griswold, and Jason Griswold; and 23 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by many nieces nephews, other relatives and friends.

Marian was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Kenneth Belcher; parents, Melvin and Agnes Hoffman; siblings, Jeanette (Bob) Puent, Kenneth (Rosella) Hoffman, LeRoy (Mary) Hoffman and Bernard (Ann) Hoffman.

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, April 24, 2026, 11:00 AM at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church (Indian Creek), 18316 County Hwy N, Tomah. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Luncheon to follow in the church basement (elevator accessible).

Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation on Friday at the church, 10:00 AM until the time of service.

The Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.