Jerome (Jerry) C. Tormoen, age 89, of Camp Douglas, passed away on April 14, 2026. He was the son of Nickolai and Viola (Kruger) Tormoen and was born on March 8, 1937, in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

Jerry graduated from Camp Douglas High School in 1955 and soon after began working at Fisher Body in Janesville, Wisconsin. He later answered the call to serve his country when he was drafted into the United States Army, where he served from 1958 to 1960. Following his military service, he returned home and worked as the Camp Douglas town constable. He continued his distinguished career by joining the United States Air Guard/Air Force, where he served from 1961 until 1982. Jerry also devoted 26 years of his life to dairy farming, a role that reflected his strong work ethic and deep connection to the land and community.

Jerry was a loving and adventurous man who embraced life with a steady spirit and a warm heart. After retiring, he and Joyce enjoyed traveling and camping. They spent many winters in Arizona and making memories together wherever they went. He especially enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing, watching his grandchildren play sports, and sharing a cold beer with good company. His love for his family and his appreciation for simple pleasures were among the many things that made him so memorable to those who knew him.

Jerry was honored to have a stone engraved in High Ground in Neillsville, dedicated to his service. This recognition stands as a lasting tribute to his commitment to his country and the many years he gave in uniform. His life of service and dedication will be remembered with gratitude and respect.

He is survived by his wife Joyce, his children, James (Denise) Tormoen of Kendall, Jon (Teri) Tormoen of Kendall, Jerrilynn (Tim) Kraus of Tomah, Joleen (Rob) Stanton of New Lisbon, Julie (Brent) Oleson of Camp Douglas, and Jean (Jeff) Marten of Wilton; his sisters-in-law, Linda (Andy) Hopfensperger and Sharon (Mike) Drangstveiet; his grandchildren, Amy (Kris), Ted (Sam), Tessa (Colin), AJ, Logan (Britney), Jerry (Sandra), Jeffrey (Caitlyn), Kristen (William), Katrina (Matthew), Brianna (Jeremiah), Ben (Amanda), Eric (Stacy), Zach (Peyton), Stephanie (Jay), Josh (Alexa), and Justin (Amanda); and his 36 and growing great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Nick, and his brother and sister-in-law George and Mary.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 18th, 2026, at 11:30 A.M. at the Cornerstone Baptist Church (302 Main St) in Camp Douglas. Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation on Saturday at the church from 9:30 A.M. until the time of service. Military Honors will follow the service. Pastor David Connor presiding. The Hare Funeral Home in New Lisbon is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.harefuneralhome.com