Raymond D. Churchill, age 76, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Monday, October 14, 2024, at his home.

Graveside services with military honors will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at the Monroe Center Cemetery in Monroe Center, Wisconsin.

Raymond was born July 6, 1948, in Mannheim, Germany to Darwin and Gertraud (Ries) Churchill. Following high school Ray was drafted and honorably served in the United States Army. He married Nancy L. Ostrum on October 11, 1975, in Monroe Center.

Ray worked at FCI-Oxford until his retirement in 2002. After that he greatly enjoyed working part-time for the Town of Preston and most recently at Coloma Farms.

Ray loved hunting, fishing, doing projects, and building anything. He was a very talented woodworker and built his own home, he could fix anything. Ray also loved watching his grandkids play sports. He especially enjoyed night fishing with his son and grandson. Ray would help anyone that he could and took time to visit with his brother-in-law Wade. He enjoyed spending January every year at Gulf Shores, Alabama fishing on the ocean and eating seafood. He especially loved spending time with his wife, son, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, his friend Jerry, and his friends at the Faith Baptist Church.

Ray was preceded in death by his father: Darwin Churchill; father-in-law: Ralph (Eddie) Ostrum, and mother-in-law: Ruthie Ostrum.

Survivors include his wife: Nancy Lee Churchill of Friendship; son: Raymond Lee Churchill of Antigo, WI; daughter-in-law: Promise Rejoice Churchill of Antigo; grandson: Samuel Douglas Churchill of Antigo; granddaughter: Pearl Rae Churchill of Antigo; mother: Gertraud Churchill of Wis. Rapids, WI; sister: Alida (Ron) Hamrick of Haymarket, VA; brother: Thomas (Tammy) Churchill of Nekoosa, WI; sister-in-law: Joy (Dale) Casperson of Adams, WI; sister-in-law: Helen (Von) Ibbotson of Albion, IL; brother-in-law: Wade Ostrum of Oshkosh, WI; nephew: Nathan (Bri) Winchester of Boulder, CO; niece: Hannah Powell of S. Milwaukee, WI; niece: Harmony Powell of Oshkosh; niece: Haven Powell of Oshkosh; nephew: Brandon (Meghan) Hamrick of Herndon, VA; niece: Ashley (Michael) Rodriguez of Haymarket, VA; nephew: Tyler (April) Churchill, and niece: Anna Churchill. Ray is further survived by several great nieces & nephews.

Ray’s family would like to extend a special thank you to St. Croix Hospice; Dr. Yeboah, and Julie; the nurses at Marshfield Clinic-Wis. Rapids; his church family; sister-in-law Helen, sister-in-law Joy, brother-in-law Dale, and good friend Jerry who came to check on him every day.

Roseberry's Funeral Home is assisting the family.