Jane E. “Janie” Brogan, 67, of Onalaska, WI passed away on October 8 2024.

Janie was born on September 30, 1957 to John and Joyce (O’Toole) Brogan and raised in Adams-Friendship, WI. She lived in many places but her most loved and longest “home” was in Texas on the Gulf of Mexico. She loved the water and you would find her on a boat, at a marina, or at the beach. Janie had many jobs but her favorite ones always entailed getting her feet wet. Whether it was helping out on a shrimp boat, delivering yachts along the coast, or helping friends clean, varnish, repair or launch their own boats. Janie’s prized possession was her own little sailboat.

Janie returned to Wisconsin after many years to be nearer to family while she dealt with health issues.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Joyce Brogan, her sister Shannon Brogan, and nephew James Brogan. She is survived by her siblings: Peggy (Loren) Bahls of Helena, MT, Peter

(Melinda) Brogan of Friendship, WI, Michael Brogan (Kathryn) of Friendship, WI, and Colleen Brogan-Raasch (Robert) of Onalaska, WI, many nieces and nephews and her dearest friend, Andy.

A private family memorial will be held at a future date.