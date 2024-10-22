Senior, Alexys Smith won the 2024 SCC individual championship title at the 2024 SCC girls championships at Westfield yesterday…as well as earning first team all-conference honors. Alexys conquered the 5000 meter course in a time of 20;20. The MHS girls team placed 3rd at the 2024 championships. Team Scores: Westfield 40 Dells 41 MAUSTON 79 Wautoma 80 AF inc..

The boys raced to the team championship with a score of 19 points to win the team title.. Senior, Josh Ellerman won the individual championship with a time of 16:57…earned first team All-Conference honors as well for Josh…The MHS boys team placed six runners in the top seven places at the SCC Meet as well as all seven MHS Varsity runners in the top 13 places.

The MHS “pack attack” took control of the SCC in the first 1000 meters and never looked back…the balance of the team placing…Brekk Peterson 3rd (17:36) Weston Pouillie 4th (17:44)

Sebastian Naquayouma 5th (18:00) Haakon Peterson 6th ( 18:24) Noah Cortez 7th ( 18:56 0 and Oscar Spindler 13th ( 19:54).. Josh, Brekk, Weston, Sebastian, Haakon, Noah were First team All-Conference with Oscar earning second team All-Conference honors… The team scores: MAUSTON 19 Westfield 64 Wisconsin Dells 72 Wautoma 93 Nekoosa Inc and AF inc.This is the 5th consecutive SCC team title for MHS boys CC..