Helen J. Anderson, age 88, passed away on October 21, 2024 at Arborwood Lodge, Wisconsin Rapids, surrounded by loved ones.

Helen was born December 13, 1935 In Wyeville, Wisconsin to Charles and Jennie Cole. She attended Adams-Friendship High School. On August 12, 1952 she married Charles Anderson at the Monroe Center Church. Charles preceded her in death on November 10, 2020. Charles and Helen farmed their homestead for many years, later renting out the farmland to local farmers. Helen was a member of the Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church. Throughout her career, Helen worked at Badger Army Ammunition Plant, Triple P in Necedah, and retired from Job Center of Wisconsin. She also served as Treasurer for the Town of Monroe for several years.

Helen enjoyed reading, cruising, RVing at Gulf Shores, cooking, baking bread, watching her birds, and tending to her flowers. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family.

Helen is survived by and will be greatly missed by her children Debra (Jim) Gerlick, Sheryl Holmes, Kathie (Dave) Anderson, Charles (Brooke) Anderson, Brenda (Rick) Anderson Yesse, and brother Eugene (Dawn) Cole. She is further survived by grandchildren Rick Reichhoff, Ken Anderson, Jennifer Brown, Emily Gerlick, Scott Anderson, Bethany Gaddis, Megan Kautzer, Lindsey Gerlick-Danielson, Katie Fait, Christian Anderson, Jace Yesse, Gabe Anderson, and Brienna Anderson, together with 14 great-grandchildren.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, husband Charles, son-in-law James Holmes, brothers Robert, Daniel, Charles, and Gerald, and sisters Ruth, Wanda, Gloria, and Sharon.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 26, 2024 at Arkdale Trinity Lutheran Church, with visitation from noon to 2 p.m. and the service at 2 p.m. Interment will be at Monroe Center Cemetery with a lunch to follow at the Monroe Center Town Hall. Pastor Terri Skildum will officiate.

Helen’s family would like to thank the staff at Arborwood Lodge and Heartland Hospice for the loving care they have shown. Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family.