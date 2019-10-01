The Mauston Golden Eagles Volleyball season came to an end falling to Darlington on the road in a WIAA D3 Regional quarterfinal matchup 3-1. Mauston had a lead in set 24-20 but could not hang on as Darlington rallied back to win it 27-25. The momentum would carry over for the Redbirds taking set two 25-16. Mauston tried to rally back taking set three 25-21 but Darlington rolled in set four 25-14 to take the match. Maddi Quist led the Golden Eagles with 12kills and 24digs. Quist and Mallory Kastner wrapped up their Mauston volleyball careers both with a solid game. Mauston finishes their season 15-14. Darlington improves to 17-13 and moves on to play La Crosse Aquinas Thursday night.