Barbara J. Bohlmann, age 83, of Wonewoc, Wisconsin, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2024 at the Sauk County Health Care Center in Reedsburg.

She was born February 10, 1941, the daughter of Marvin and Hazel (Brooks) Jurkowski and graduated from Wonewoc High School.

Barbara was a hard worker, working at Badger Ordinance, Ray-O-Vac and eventually retiring after 35 years from Hankscraft/Gerber/Nuk in Reedsburg. She rarely missed a day of work. The stories she would tell about driving to Badger in so much snow you couldn’t see the road. Driving to Hankscraft, we think she hit at least four deer in one year and called her the deer magnet of Hwy 33. She had a work ethic like no other. She instilled that in her kids by being that example.

She was a loving mother. We didn’t have much growing up, but we did not “want” for anything. When we would order fish on a Friday night (a big treat) she would never get any for herself. She would say she wasn’t hungry and would eat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. We found out as adults; she couldn’t afford fish for all of us so that was the story she told.

She was a good friend who loved to have fun. She told some great stories about the “Summit” kids and the shenanigans they got into growing up. She didn’t let the grass grow under her feet. She enjoyed playing in a dart league with her mom, Hazel; her sister, Shirley and daughter, Tonia. She bowled for years in a women’s league and with Dale in a couple’s league in Wonewoc. She loved to gamble. Her and her brother, John would have a great time at the casino and playing cards with their mother, Hazel and brother, Ed and Jody into the wee morning hours. She had a big sense of humor and loved to laugh. She was quite feisty and had no problem telling you what she really thought about pretty much anything…whether you wanted to know or not.

She loved her children, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her joy in this life. Christmas was magical at Gramma Barb’s. You could barely see the floor there were so many presents. She gave the best gifts. Her fudge was amazing and quick to be eaten. She had the best time shopping, baking and cooking for the holiday celebration. She was just a big kid herself when it came to Christmas.

Even though her health issues kept her homebound and stuck in her chair in her later years, she enjoyed phone calls and visits from her many friends and relatives across the country and here at home. She loved to watch the old westerns along with Game Show Network, Hallmark Channel(s) and QVC. She devoured the newspaper and magazines she received, reading articles to me she found interesting.

Her legacy will be how completely and unconditionally she loved her family and friends. No judgement. Just love. Don’t get me wrong, she could get mad and give you an earful. That was her “tough love”. She was generous to a fault and stubborn as the day is long. How do you sum up a life like hers? She did the best she could with what she was given and had a lot of fun along the way. There was never a dull moment and she always left you smiling.

Survivors include her daughter, Tonia Schumann; daughter-in-law, Sue Bohlmann; grandchildren, Emma Schumann, Toby Bohlmann, Jessica Bohlmann and Allison Bohlmann (Fiancé Spencer Stubbs); great-grandchildren, Isabella, DeSean, Kaydence Jo, Madison and Benjamin; siblings, Bonnie Gamble, Ed (Jody) Decot, Nancy (Elmer) Preuss and many other family, extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin Jurkowski; mother, Hazel Decot; stepfather, Morris Decot; father of her children, Arlen Bohlmann; son, Troy Bohlmann; brother, John Jurkowski; sister, Shirley Sussek and the last love of her life for 18 years, Dale Wolfe.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc. Interment will be in the Pine Eden Cemetery in Wonewoc at a later date.

The Picha Funeral Home in Wonewoc is assisting, for online information go to www.pichafuneralhomes.com