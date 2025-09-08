Dale Casperson of Adams, WI, passed away peacefully on September 4th, 2025 at the age of 74 at his home, his most cherished place.

Dale was preceded in death by his sons, Michael and Patrick, and brother-in-law, Ray Churchill. Dale is survived by his wife Joy; son Nathan (Brianna Downs) Winchester, twin grandsons Kuiper and Calem; brother Dean; sister Dawn; sisters-in-law Nancy Churchill and Helen (Von) Ibbotson; brother-in-law Wade Ostrum; nephew Ray (Promise) Churchill; nieces Hannah Powell, Harmony Powell, and Haven Powell; great-nephew and great-nieces Sam, Pearl, and Kierra.

Dale served as a Specialist in Vietnam, and was awarded a Bronze Star Medal, First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, and Purple Heart.

Dale loved being creative and always had several projects in progress. His craftsmanship is evidenced in his house which he and Joy built, and which they never stopped updating, remodeling, and re-landscaping. Dale always had a new idea for something in the yard and loved spending his time working outside. Dale was an avid woodworker, photographer, gardener, and chef. He was especially fond of making soup and loved making recipes from every cuisine and culture. In addition to creating and experimenting he loved to travel, visiting 49 states and several countries. Over the course of several mission trips he teamed up to repair an orphanage and build two churches in Mexico, Nicaragua, and Guatemala. He loved spending time with family, and was rarely found without Joy.

Dale ran a construction company in the Adams-Friendship area for 25 years, sharing his abilities far beyond his own house. After retiring his business, Dale continued to run maintenance for Central Wisconsin Community Action Council (CWCAC) for 16 years.

Per Dale’s wishes, no services will be held.

