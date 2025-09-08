

As the vibrant colors of fall emerge, so does the onset of fall allergy

season, affecting many individuals across the Midwest. Emplify Health by Gundersen, a

leading healthcare provider, offers insights into recognizing and managing fall allergies,

helping patients distinguish them from common colds and viral infections.

Fall allergy season is characterized by an increase in airborne allergens such as ragweed

pollen, mold spores and dust mites. These allergens can trigger symptoms that often

mimic those of colds or viruses, leading to confusion and misdiagnosis.

Eric Schauberger, DO, pediatric allergy specialist at Emplify Health by Gundersen,

explains the key differences: “While fall allergies and colds share similar symptoms like

sneezing and nasal congestion, allergies typically do not cause fever or body aches, which

are common with viral infections. Allergies also tend to persist as long as the allergen is

present, whereas colds usually resolve within a week to 10 days.”

Recognizing the subtle differences between fall allergies and viral illnesses is crucial for

effective treatment and relief. Dr. Schauberger emphasizes the importance of

understanding symptom patterns and triggers to avoid unnecessary use of antibiotics or

other medications.

Tips for recognizing fall allergy symptoms:

• Duration and timing: Allergy symptoms often last for weeks or months

during the fall season, whereas cold symptoms usually improve within 7-10

days.

• Presence of fever: Allergies do not cause fever, while colds and viruses may

be accompanied by a low-grade fever.

• Symptom type: Allergies commonly cause itchy eyes, sneezing, clear nasal

discharge and nasal congestion. Colds may include thicker nasal mucus, sore

throat and body aches.

Emplify Health by Gundersen encourages individuals experiencing persistent respiratory

symptoms during the fall to consult with healthcare providers for accurate diagnosis and

personalized treatment plans. Proper management of fall allergies can significantly

improve quality of life and prevent complications.

