8/31 A deputy initiated a traffic stop on Larson Road in the Town of Kickapoo for a vehicle that failed to stop at a stop sign. During the stop it appeared that the driver was impaired. They were taken into custody for Operating While Under the Influence – #3rd Offense and transported to the Sheriff’s Office Detention Center.

9/1 A deputy responded to Easy Street in the Village of Stoddard after receiving report of a domestic disturbance.

9/1 Dispatch received a complaint regarding early morning fireworks going off near Pearl Street in the Village of Stoddard. The reporting party called back after learning it was opening weekend of duck season and they had likely heard gun shots, not fireworks.

9/1 Dispatch received multiple calls regarding a vehicle driving erratically near County Road J in the Town of Franklin. A deputy was able to locate the vehicle in question and it appeared the driver may have been having a medical issue. The deputy waited on scene until another driver arrived.

9/1 A female called to report her husband had been shot in the belly with a pellet gun while they were on a boat near Pearl Street in the Village of Stoddard. Deputies and EMS were dispatched to assist the male. The case is open and pending further investigation.

9/3 Dispatch was notified of a car versus deer crash on US Highway 14 in the Town of Christiana. Jena Cornell, Westby, was driving westbound when she struck the deer rendering her GMC Acadia inoperable. No injuries were reported and the vehicle was towed.

9/4 A deputy was dispatched to a residence on North State Street in the Village of La Farge following a vehicle break in. An undetermined amount of money was taken from the center console and though the truck was still operational, the ignition appeared to have been tampered with.

9/4 A deputy responded to a residence on Main Street in the Village of De Soto after the owner of a vehicle reported that someone had caused damage to their vehicle by pushing the rear window in and had also siphoned some gasoline from the tank. The case is open and pending further investigation.

9/6 A truck struck a deer on West York Street in the Village of Viola and the deer was presumed to be deceased. When the driver Dale Clements, La Farge, called to notify dispatch, the deer got up and was struck again by a second vehicle driven by Lucy Kabat, La Farge. Occupants reported no injuries and vehicles received nondisabling damage.

Call Type This Week 2025 Year to Date Alarm Responses 8 401 Animal Related Issues 41 969 Assisting Municipalities 18 1179 Crimes Against People 17 591 Crimes Against Property 22 473 Domestic Crimes 2 110 Fire Responses 32 1695 K9 Calls 1 47 Medical Responses 48 1349 Mental Health Cases 4 135 Missing Person Investigations 3 59 Public Talks 0 78 Safety Escorts 2 154 School Walk Throughs 48 366 Search and Rescues 0 13 Security Checks 123 4328 Serving Legal Documents 11 560 Suspicious Activity 14 620 Threat Investigations 3 55 Traffic Accidents 21 707 Traffic Related Investigations 94 4068 Vehicle Lockouts 5 228 Weapons Investigations 0 9 Unclassified Calls for Service 67 2027 TOTAL CALLS FOR SERVICE 622 21463 COUNTY JAIL ADMISSIONS 12 444

