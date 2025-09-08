Elda E. Carlton, age 81, of Oxford, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully on Sunday, August 31, 2025.



A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, September 20th, 2025 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., followed by a service. A luncheon and celebration of life will begin at 2:00 p.m. — all taking place at Elda’s home, 2563 1st Avenue, Oxford, Wisconsin.



Elda was born on March 30, 1944, in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, to Elmer and Edna (Bleefnick) Rick. On July 13, 1963, she married Jesse “Sonny” Carlton in Caledonia, Minnesota.

Elda’s smile was truly contagious. She lovingly raised five children, along with many foster children, and had a special gift for caring for babies — always happiest with one in her arms. Her home was filled with joy whenever her grandchildren visited, and she cherished every moment spent with her great-grandchildren. Known for her playful spirit, Elda kept family and friends laughing with her quick reflexes, often chasing kids, pets, or the occasional guest with her trusty flyswatter or slipper in hand.



She enjoyed motorcycle rides with Sonny, searching for treasures at rummage sales, and showing off her signature style with bows in her hair and her beloved “Hoochie Momma” earrings. Elda delighted in having her hair done, nails painted, and in shopping for clothes and shoes — always matching them perfectly to her outfits. Her strong Christian faith guided her life, and after God, her family was her greatest joy.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Edna; her husband, Jesse “Sonny”; and siblings, Irene and Herby.



Elda is survived by her children: Richard (Jackie), Michael “Mike” (Teressa), Christy (Bob), Corrina (David), and Faith (Jon); her grandchildren: Corey, Danielle, Tevra (Eugene), Mike Jr. (Naomi), Bethany (Adam), Kelly (Jordan), AJ, Nicki (Donny), Heather, Michael, Emily, Nicholas, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Ali (Zack), Taylor (Tristen), Nate (Jenna), Skylor, Victoria (Charlie), Brian, and Keith; her great-grandchildren: Riley, Brandon, Rosetta, Hunter, June, Alisa, Braxton, Braelynn, Paisley, Everlee, Brooklyn, Annabelle, Benjamin, Addison, Mackinlie, Levi, Amy, Jessalyn, Barrett, Donna, Deliliah, Ayden, Nolan, Charlie, and Emma; siblings: Eleanor, Doris, Judy, Barbara, and Evy, and her sons in law: Allen, Trevor, and Michael (Shirley).



