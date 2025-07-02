Jane E. “Janie” Brogan, 67, of Onalaska, WI passed away on October 8 2024.

Janie was born on September 30, 1957 to John and Joyce (O’Toole) Brogan and raised in Adams-

Friendship, WI. She lived in many places but her most loved and longest “home” was in Texas on the

Gulf of Mexico. She loved the water and you would find her on a boat, at a marina, or at the beach.

Janie had many jobs but her favorite ones always entailed getting her feet wet. Whether it was helping

out on a shrimp boat, delivering yachts along the coast, or helping friends clean, varnish, repair or

launch their own boats. Janie’s prized possession was her own little sailboat.

Janie returned to Wisconsin after many years to be nearer to family while she dealt with health issues.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Joyce Brogan, her sister Shannon Brogan, and

nephew James Brogan. She is survived by her siblings: Peggy (Loren) Bahls of Helena, MT, Peter

(Melinda) Brogan of Friendship, WI, Michael Brogan (Kathryn) of Friendship, WI, and Colleen Brogan-

Raasch (Robert) of Onalaska, WI, many nieces and nephews and her dearest friend, Andy.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Friendship Village Hall, 507 W. Lake Street on Saturday, July 19th,

from 1:00pm – 4:00pm for friends and family who wish to gather and share memories of Janie.