The Tomah/SBC 19U baseball team used a big 2nd inning to push by Gays Mills 9-4 Tuesday evening. Tomah scored 7runs in the 2nd inning and coasted to the victory. Jackson Steffel went 2×3 with a pair of RBI’s for Tomah while Brookwoods Julian Cunitz went 1×2 with 2RBI’s and 3 steals. New Lisbon’s Nate Jensen also added a hit in Tomah’s victory. Jackson Cunitz was the winning pitcher throwing 5 2/3 innings giving up 4runs on just 2hits walking 5 and striking out 7. It’s the 3rd straight win for the Tomah/SBC squad who improves to 6-5 on their season. Gays Mills is comprised of players from Kickapoo, Wauzeak-Steuben, and Seneca.