Attorney General Josh Kaul today issued the following statement applauding the Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in Kaul v. Urmanski.

“This marks a major victory for reproductive freedom following the uncertainty and harm to women’s health that have resulted from the U.S. Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade,” said AG Kaul. “At a time when rights are endangered, this ruling is a powerful reminder of the importance of advocating for our freedoms.”