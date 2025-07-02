After a budget compromise was announced Tuesday morning between legislative leaders in the State Assembly and State Senate and Governor Evers, Representative Nancy VanderMeer (R-Tomah) announced that she was able to secure funding in the Legislature’s budget for the Village of Warrens to complete a curb and gutter project in the village that was initially funded through a grant via the state Department of Transportation and later revoked.

“I’m extremely excited to share this news with my friends in the Village of Warrens and Monroe County. I was happy to advocate on their behalf for this funding. Village leadership did what they were supposed to do to secure and be awarded a portion of project funding in the amount of $25,000, but the funding was later revoked because of what I would classify as technical and communication issues with the Department of Transportation and a new pilot program and administration of the new program,” VanderMeer stated.

The Legislature’s version of the 2025-2027 State Budget as approved by the Joint Committee on Finance will need to be passed by the State Assembly and State Senate before being sent to the governor for approval.

“It’s my strong hope that the governor will recognize the importance of this funding to the Village of Warrens and this relatively small, but vibrant community, and not veto this provision. Thank you to village leadership for reaching out to me to make sure I could advocate on the village’s behalf, and thank you to my legislative colleagues, especially Representative Alex Dallman (R-Markesan), a member of the Joint Committee on Finance, who I’ve worked closely with during this budget cycle to advocate for infrastructure funding throughout the entirety of our state and prioritizing places like the Village of Warrens and towns, villages and cities outside of Southeast and Southcentral Wisconsin,” VanderMeer continued.

Representative VanderMeer currently serves as Chairperson of the Assembly Committee on Transportation and Majority Caucus Secretary.