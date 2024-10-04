Debra “Debbie” Rose Brill



Debra Rose Brill, age 67, of Mauston, WI, began her heavenly journey on Sunday, September 22, 2024, in Mauston.



A Celebration of Life visitation and service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on October 26, 2024, at Conway-Picha Funeral Home, 450 CTH-HH, Lyndon Station, WI 53944. A luncheon and visitation will follow the service.



Deb was born on October 28, 1956, in Mauston, to parents Jack and Linda Denton. She grew up with her four siblings in rural Mauston, where she finally settled with her loving husband, Ray, of over 43 years.



Debbie enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time outdoors in her early adulthood. She loved owning, riding, and caring for horses- a passion passed on to her from her father. Deb’s home-cooked meals and authentic Italian cuisine left little to be desired and she enjoyed cooking for family and friends whenever possible. Although there were many physical barriers due to long-term illnesses, Debbie did not let this keep her from making her signature meals and desserts for everyone.



Debbie was a passionate born-again Christian and lived the rest of her life serving the Lord. She overcame many struggles and challenges in her life, with her faith being the cornerstone of her resilience.



Debra was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Linda Denton; brother, Ronald Denton and sister, Linda (Dennis) Langer. She is survived by her husband, Ray Brill; brothers, Dale (Amy) Denton, and Bruce (Kim) Denton; children, Billie (Josh) Burdick, Kyle Brill, and Jage (Amy) Nichols; and grandchildren, Robin, Dustin, Dillon, and Kyle Jr.



Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.