Rhonda J Olson Schroeder, age 63, of Mauston and formerly Mazomanie passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday. Sept. 27, 2024, at Mile Bluff Medical Center and Hospital in Mauston after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on Jan. 15, 1961, to Milford and Bonnie Olson. Rhonda graduated from the Wisconsin Heights High School; class of 1979. She worked in the Wisconsin Heights School District for over 15 years and went on to work in the Madison Area School District for another 5 years. Rhonda was united in marriage to Richard Schroeder on July 4, 2008, at their home in rural Mauston. Rhonda went on to work for the Department of Corrections at the Sandridge Corrections facility near Mauston where she retired as the Institutional Management Services Director nearly three years ago.

She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother whose greatest joy was spending time with her family and friends. She especially loved spoiling her grandkids, who were the light of her life.

A true social butterfly, Rhonda had a natural way of bringing people together. She cherished her time on the Wisconsin River relaxing on their pontoon boat, jet skiing at her daughter’s house, and spending winters in Florida playing golf and pickleball with friends. Yearly family trips to Door County were among her most treasured memories, and she found joy in gardening, canning, and cheering on the Green Bay Packers.

Above all, Rhonda will be remembered for the love she showed to everyone around her and the joy she brought into so many lives. She will be deeply missed by all who were blessed to know her.

Rhonda is survived by her husband, Rich; her daughter, Suzanne (Dave) Justman and their children, Faith and Cade; her son Tim (Rhonda) Hollfelder; her mom, Bonnie Olson, her sister, Rachelle (Gary) Wendt; Rich’s children, Bailey (Zach) Taylor and their children, Noah, Grace and Claire and Nathan (Becca Miller) Schroeder. She is further survived by other relatives and many friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Milford Olson, her stepfather Bill Willard, her brother Rick Olson, and a best friend Mary Dresen.

Rhonda’s family would like to express their sincerest thanks to the Mile Bluff Medical Center and its staff for their wonderful care.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, October 10, 2024 at New Heights Lutheran Church, 314 Anne St., Mazomanie. A visitation will be held from 9:30 am until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at hooversonfuneralhomes.com