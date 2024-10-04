The Hillsboro Tigers volleyball team rolled by Wonewoc-Center 3-0 Thursday night to remain tied in first place in the Scenic Bluffs Conference with Cashton.  Hillsboro won 25-16, 25-22, and 25-10.  Michelyn Hansen led the charge notching 14kills and 9 assists for the Tigers.  Michelle Hora added 5kills for the Tigers.  Hillsboro improves to 8-1 in the conference and 20-8 overall.  Wonewoc-Center drops to 3-6 and 5-12 overall. 