Josephine M. (Jo) Bartz, age 102 of Mauston and formerly of Wilton, passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2024, at the Fair View Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Mauston, WI. She was born on June 8, 1922, to Joseph and Maude (Johnson) Druschba in Griggs County, North Dakota where she began to develop the strong will and determination she will be remembered for. Life on a small farm on the Prairie was difficult and brought many challenges, but she always felt love and her values of faith and family grew. After graduating from high school as Valedictorian of her class, Josephine attended vocational business training. On September 17, 1949, she was united in marriage to Kermit L. Bartz in Shell Lake, WI. He preceded her in death on February 21, 1983. In addition to raising their children, they spent their early years together on a farm raising chickens and then opening and operating Kermy’s Supermarket in Wilton. Later, Josephine worked at Fort McCoy in the civilian personnel department until retiring from Government Service. She continued to work at various jobs including Burnstads Department Store and Tupperware sales. She lovingly helped care for her grandchildren, filling their hearts with sweet joy and lasting memories. With a gracious and giving heart, she volunteered for many years with Church functions, Pro Life groups, and while in Champaign, IL with The Daily Bread Soup Kitchen.

She was a faithful and devoted member of St. Johns and St. Patrick Catholic churches. She was a member of the Hanson-Stark-Leath-Peth Post 508 Ladies Auxiliary. Although she came from humble beginnings, she always shared what she had with numerous charities. Life to her was not about things but rather sharing time and talents.

In her spare time, Josephine enjoyed quilting and sewing. Her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren were blessed with beautiful handmade clothing, quilts, and creative crafts and toys. Her works were very often gifted to others and will live on in their memories. Her workmanship was detailed, and her creations filled with love. She was also a fabulous baker and cook and loved to can and freeze all kinds of produce from Kermy’s garden.

She will be remembered by all who knew and loved her for her longevity, her strong faith, her love of God, family, and country, her wit and humor, and her giving and compassion for those less fortunate than herself. She truly represented what many call “The Greatest Generation,” and her presence in this world made it a better place.

She is survived by her children, Michael (Wanda) Bartz of Fitchburg and Ann (Christopher) Graham of St. Joseph, IL; 6 grandchildren Kyle (Anna) Bartz, Jessalyn Bartz, Derek Bartz, Ashley (Ben) Gorman, Rachael (Austin) Dallas, Hannah (Steve) Oxley, Morgann Graham; 4 great grandchildren Lincoln Bartz, Chase Gorman, Jack Gorman, and Olivia Oxley. She was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Maude Druschba, her husband Kermy, two sons Daniel and John, her sisters Leone Haas & Edna Peterson, and her brother Leonard Druschba.

A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2024, 11:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 504 Enderby Street, Wilton. Father John Ofori-Domah will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited for a time of visitation at the church on Saturday from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. The Smith-Nelson/Sonnenburg Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com.

Memorials in Josephine’s memory can be given to St. Patrick Catholic Church, Mauston and St. John’s Catholic Church, Wilton.